Laurel: Stephanie Rosendale, 23, a 2018 Westmont Hilltop High School graduate who is studying fashion at West Virginia University, has won an all-expenses-paid trip to Manhattan’s renowned New York Fashion Week this fall – her prize for winning WVU’s annual fashion show on May 4. Students were challenged to create a piece of fashion that “transformed” on the runway. Rosendale’s response was a bold red cocktail dress whose rose petals hid a colorful evening gown underneath.
Laurel: Golfer Derek Hayes won his fifth Johnstown City Championship on June 25 – and his first title since his daughter Bostyn was born. “This is my first win since having our daughter a year and a half ago,” Hayes said, “so it was a special moment to have her and my wife there to see me close it out on 18.” Hayes shot a pair of 6-under-par 65s during the last two rounds of the tournament at Berkley Hills Golf Course.
Laurel: A new sign was installed last week along the Honan Avenue Community Hiking and Biking Trail to commemorate Johnstown’s former Rosedale neighborhood, which was located in the valley below. Ronald Shawley and his group, Laurel Highlands Historical Village, commissioned Pete Lucas and his son Steve, of Images Etc., to create a historic marker for the old neighborhood. Rosedale was predominantly inhabited by Black residents who worked in the Cambria Steel Co. coke plant at the mouth of the valley near today’s Minersville neighborhood.
Laurel: An upscale sports bar called Westwood opened last week at 1733 Lyter Drive in Lower Yoder Township, the former Westmont Gardens property. The renovated 4,000-square-foot bar and restaurant includes a new kitchen, tables, booths, bar seating, a stage, lottery machines and televisions. “We want to be known for great food, great entertainment and great drinks,” owner Greg Thompson said.
Laurel: Johnstown’s passenger air travel figures soared to new heights for SkyWest Airlines in May as more than 2,500 people flew into or from John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport in Richland Township, airport officials said. All 50 seats were booked for the June 19 flight to Washington Dulles International Airport, according to Airport Manager Cory Cree. SkyWest’s online seat sales for flights to Chicago O’Hare International Airport and Washington Dulles indicate that June was another strong month.
Laurel: Penn Hospice held a butterfly release event in honor of lost loved ones on June 23 at Duman Lake County Park near Belsano. Dozens of people attended. The event was organized by the Rev. Scott Lill, chaplain for Penn Hospice. “We thought it would be a wonderful way for them to remember their lost loved ones,” he said.
Barb: Amazon was sued Wednesday by the Federal Trade Commission for allegedly engaging in a years-long effort to enroll consumers without consent into Amazon Prime and making it difficult for them to cancel their subscriptions. The agency accused Amazon of using deceptive designs, known as “dark patterns,” to deceive consumers into enrolling in Prime, Amazon’s paid premium subscription service.
Laurel: The heart program at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown has been recognized by the American Heart Association. The program received the association’s Get With The Guidelines – Heart Failure Gold quality achievement award for its commitment to improving outcomes for patients with heart failure. The award recognizes reduced readmissions and more healthy days at home for patients. The hospital was also named to the association’s Target: Heart Failure and Target: Type 2 Diabetes honor rolls.
Laurel: Logan Ivory and Luke Holtz, students at Cambria Heights Middle School, created an invention that not only advanced through the regional Raytheon Technologies Invention Convention, but also landed them an award at the national level. The two won a patent at the Invention Convention for their package access tool. The handheld tool has a button to release a ceramic blade on the bottom that will safely slice through tape on a box, as well as an edge for scraping off shipping labels or other stickers, and a slit for cutting clothing tags.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.