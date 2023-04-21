Laurel: Sgt. John Herdman has retired after 31 years with the Richland Township Police Department. He previously spent nine years with the Somerset Borough Police Department. “I was fortunate to get to know a lot of the businesspeople and residents in Richland Township,” Herdman said. His many responsibilities included acting as field training officer and head of the DUI Task Force in Richland Township, administering traffic grants, helping to start a car seat program, and for many years, running the department’s trick-or-treat program.
Laurel: The 15th annual Taunia Oechslin Girls Night Out will be held Tuesday at Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center, 301 Napoleon St., downtown Johnstown. Proceeds will benefit the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center in Windber. Funds raised will be used to ensure that the facility has cutting- edge equipment for the detection and treatment of breast cancer and that it can provide free mammograms, genetic testing and other services to uninsured and underinsured women through the Pink Ribbon Care Fund.
Laurel: The Commemorative Air Force is bringing five World War II-era aircraft, including two bombers, to John Murtha Johns-town-Cambria County Airport on May 30 and 31 with its AirPower History Tour. Tours and rides will be available on the vintage B-29 Superfortress “FIFI” and B-24 Liberator “Diamond Lil” bombers. The bombers will be accompanied by a T-6 Texas, a PT-13 Stearman and an RC-45J Expeditor, all dating from the World War II era.
Barb: Johnstown police are investigating an act of vandalism at St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church in the Woodvale section of Johnstown. Vandals painted two pentagrams on the doors of the church and the word “hypocrites” that was misspelled. Church members posted a response to the graffiti on the church Facebook page. “Whoever did this needs to know water will wash away the paint,” the post said. “God will take away the HATE.”
Laurel: The Forest Hills High School robotics team is making a return trip to the VEX Robotics World Championship competition in Texas. “I think our robot is in the best condition it’s been in, and I think we’ll be very prepared,” junior Doran Faith said. Meanwhile, the LEGO Legends team from Laurel Highlands Education and Robotics earned a spot in the FIRST LEGO League’s FIRST Championship.
Laurel: A groundbreaking event was held recently at the site of Ebensburg Borough’s new dog park near Lake Rowena. Straw Construction was awarded the construction contract at $264,039 in February. “It has been just about four years since the Rotary Club first decided we wanted to do this and about three years since we settled on this location and started on the designs,” said Phil Sutton, of the Ebensburg Rotary Club. The club worked to obtain grant funding and donations for the park, which will be owned and maintained by the borough.
Laurel: Greater Johnstown High School students entered the “What’s So Cool About Manufacturing?” contest. They were named the best nominee in the state and also earned regional honors as the best overall video, first place in viewer’s choice, best manufacturing message and best promotions. “Getting the win made all the hard work worth it,” eighth-grader Marcella White said. The other students participating were Aubreyonna Nash, Talaya Kremis, Addison Synan and Blaise Veney, and student advisers junior Laurell McClurkin, sophomores Gretchen Miller and Jadyn Oswalt and freshman Alexandra Mock. Greater Johnstown has participated for eight years and this time competed against other students at Brownsville, Rockwood, Connellsville and Indiana Area high schools in the Pittsburgh East Division.
