Laurel: Owners of Morris’ Tavern and Restaurant recently celebrated 50 years in business as a popular gathering place for people from the Sidman and St. Michael communities. The late Terry Morris opened the business in 1973. It’s known for its thin-crust pizza, wildlife décor and close connection to Forest Hills High School, which is located right across the street. “I think it’s quite a milestone,” said Morris’ wife, Kimberly Morris Golias. “It’s been kind of difficult at times, but we’ve always had a really good staff of people.”
Laurel: The eighth annual Johnstown Walk of Hope on June 3 at Greater Johnstown High School’s Trojan Stadium raised money to help local cancer patients. The fundraiser had brought in $425,000 through its first seven years to help more than 1,500 patients who got treatment at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, Conemaugh Health System or Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center – or who received referrals for out-of-town care – pay for travel expenses, medical and household bills, medications and other needs. Event coordinator Marlene Singer estimated the amount raised this year could top $100,000.
Laurel: The Bishop McCort Catholic High School cheerleaders received rings on Monday recognizing their national championship in February. The team had another banner year, winning the PIAA Competitive Spirit Competition in Hershey before finishing first at nationals in the small-school division in Orlando, Florida. This marked the eighth straight District 6 title and sixth- ever national title for the Bishop McCort Catholic cheer program – one that was even more special after many on the team fell short a year earlier, parents said.
Laurel: A U.S. flag now flies atop a new 30-foot pole at Johnstown’s Roxbury Park – a project paid for through fundraising efforts by the city’s American Legion Post 294, along with its auxiliary, sons and riders groups. The flagpole was dedicated on Memorial Day. “It’s not just about those who have fallen,” Post 294 Commander Chuck Arnone said. “It’s those that served. That’s why we wanted to do it, to represent all those who served honorably.”
Barb: Police in Richmond, Virginia, said a gunman who killed two people after a high school graduation ceremony there on Tuesday targeted an 18-year-old graduate with whom he had a long-running dispute. The suspect, Amari Pollard, 19, killed his target, Shawn Jackson, and Jackson’s father, Lorenzo Smith, 36, police said. Five other people were wounded by gunfire, and at least 12 more suffered other injuries or were treated for anxiety due to the mayhem.
Laurel: Richland and Conemaugh Township Area school districts have earned honors in the Pittsburgh Business Times’ listing of top school districts in Pennsylvania this year. The annual ranking compares the most recent three years of Pennsylvania System of School Assessment tests and Keystone Exams to rank the state’s public schools. Richland received the title of best school district in Cambria County for the 10th year in a row and an overall ranking of 57th in the state. Conemaugh Township Area earned the top spot in Somerset County and an overall rank of 46th.
Laurel: Volunteers worked this week to install Johnstown’s second mural honoring West End native and comic book industry legend Steve Ditko. The 93-foot-by-20-foot mural on the back of Bottle Works’ Tulip Building in Cambria City was designed by Los Angeles-based comic book artist and illustrator Javier Hernandez. It comes after a similar mural was installed last summer on the Stone Bridge Brewing Co. building at Franklin and Washington streets downtown.
Laurel: Central Cambria School District’s robotics team, the Digital Devils, demonstrated its latest model last week at Johnstown’s Showcase for Commerce defense industry expo, which gave local agencies and organizations a chance to share advances and innovative programs. Conemaugh Health System, the Cambria County Drug Coalition and the Hiram G. Andrews Center were among other groups with displays and demonstrations during the three-day event.
