Laurel: Bishop McCort Catholic High School held its Mini-THON March 24 to raise money for the Four Diamonds nonprofit, which aims to “conquer childhood cancer by assisting children and their families through superior care, comprehensive support and innovative research.” McCort students were locked in the school March 24 for an all-night party complete with dancing and games that lasted until the evening of March 25. Penn Cambria High School students also organized a Mini-THON in March – the first in school history.
Laurel: 1st Summit Bank and the Ken Lantzy All-Star Classic announced a 10-year partnership worth $100,000 under which the game will be known as the 1st Summit Bank Ken Lantzy All-Star Classic. The event is an annual football game with recently graduated players chosen from within the Southern Alleghenies Football Coaches Association’s area. This year’s game, the 52nd edition, will take place at 7 p.m. June 16 at Greater Johnstown’s Trojan Stadium.
Laurel: Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania will hold its Awards of Distinction event on May 10 at PPG Science Pavilion at the Carnegie Science Center, Pittsburgh. “This event allows us to honor inspirational women who are excellent leaders in their respective fields,” said Emily Ruffing, public relations and marketing coordinator for Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania. Lisa M. Bittner, vice president and senior trust officer, director of trust services at Somerset Trust Co., was honored as the Woman of Distinction in banking. Melissa Radovanic – assistant manager of commercial, distribution and collection for RDM Johnstown, the company that manages Greater Johnstown Water Authority, and president of the Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership – received the Joyce M. Murtha Excellence in Community Service Award.
Barb: Equitrans Midstream Corp. has been cited for four new violations at the site of a November gas leak in Jackson Township. The violations were documented after an inspection by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection on Monday. All four of the new violations are related to discharge in a wetland area. Since Nov. 7, the company has received 22 citations from the DEP.
Laurel: Pitt-Johnstown wrestling coach Pat Pecora earned his third straight Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Coach of the Year award. He led the Mountain Cats to a 15-0 dual meet record, including a perfect 7-0 in PSAC matches. Pitt-Johnstown claimed its 25th NCAA regional title and its seventh consecutive PSAC championship. Along with the PSAC honor, Pecora was selected as the National Wrestling Coaches Association regional coach of the year for the 21st time in his 47-year career at Pitt-Johnstown.
Laurel: The Aerium Summit will be held May 30 through June 1 at airport facilities at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport in Richland Township, overlapping with the Showcase for Commerce defense industry expo. “The purpose and mission of the nonprofit Aerium is to elevate the aviation industry by offering accessible education, nurturing a talented and skilled workforce and promoting economic development opportunities in the community,” board Chairman Larry Nulton said.
Laurel: Johnstown’s Sitting Bulls sled hockey team raised money and showcased the sport at the team’s annual exhibition game and fundraiser at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial in downtown Johnstown. Intermediate coach Brian Buchkovich said the event is the team’s biggest fundraiser of the year. The event featured about a dozen community members on the opposing team, a majority of them local media members or educators.
Laurel: Richland Township Planning Commission on March 14 approved Chipotle Mexican Grill’s site development plans, which show a proposed 2,325-square-foot restaurant in the empty lot between Dunkin’ Donuts and Verizon Wireless in the University Park Plaza. The company brands itself as a leader in “fast-casual” dining, which it says espouses the ethos of full-service restaurants combined with the convenience of fast food.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.