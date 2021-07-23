Laurel: Mason Gibson, a sophomore-to-be at Bishop McCort Catholic, rallied to take first place at the U.S. Marine Corps 16U National Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships on Thursday. After trailing 9-0, Gibson scored 12 straight points in beating Kamdyn Williams for the 126-pound title in Fargo, North Dakota. As wrestling writer Eric Knopsnyder reported, Gibson became the region’s first Fargo national champion since 2009. Gibson had placed third in freestyle earlier in the week. Also in Greco, United’s Josef Garshnick placed sixth at 94 pounds and McCort’s Sam Herring, a silver medalist in freestyle, joined Gibson as double All-Americans by placing eighth at 113 pounds.
Laurel: State Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, recently was named the Republican chairman of the House of Representatives’ Blue Lives Matter Caucus. With state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, serving as the Democratic chairman, the region is well represented on this committee. Rigby was Ferndale Borough’s police chief from July 2015 to December 2018, and spent three decades in law enforcement before being elected to the House. Burns led the formation of the group in 2017. “It’s a great caucus,” Rigby told reporter Dave Sutor. “I look forward to working with Frank and working on more legislation to protect our men in blue moving forward.”
Barb: The state Supreme Court has dismissed a lawsuit against the Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johns-town involving allegations of abuse by a priest decades ago. In 2017, Renée Rice of Altoona sued the diocese, retired and now-deceased former Bishop Joseph Adamec and the estate of deceased Bishop James Hogan. Rice accused them of fraud, constructive fraud and conspiracy concerning her alleged abuse by a priest in the 1970s. Had the suit gone forward, it could have aided the cause of adult victims seeking justice for crimes they endured as children or teens. The statute of limitations had expired well before Rice filed her suit, but her attorney, Richard Serbin, argued that a conspiracy to cover up the abuse lasted until at least 2016 and hindered her capacity to seek damages. We agree.
Laurel: An FBI investigation aided by local law enforcement broke a Philadelphia-to-Johns- town drug ring and uncovered more than $25,000 in cash and nine ounces of crack cocaine, as our David Hurst reported. FBI agents tracked the movements of Mikal Davis through surveillance, including GPS locators on his car, then obtained warrants for a search. Assistant U.S. Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon said Davis was observed moving drugs from Philadelphia to a house on Beatrice Avenue in Johnstown’s West End. Four other men – James Dotson III, Azheem Ellis, Dwight Logan and Timothy Mollett – are accused of working with Davis.
Barb: Several vehicles were burglarized Tuesday in Ferndale, prompting a warning from state police about locking cars and homes. Police said they were called to Franklin Street early Tuesday for a report of a stolen 2013 Ford F-150. Trooper Cliff Greenfield said the truck was found five hours later in Somerset. A 2002 Yamaha Warrior ATV and a 2002 Yamaha TTR 125CC dirt bike were taken from an unlocked garage on Vickroy Avenue in Ferndale. Also, a 2021 Audi Q5 that was taken Tuesday in Somerset was seen in Ferndale and later recovered in Moxham. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Ebensburg at 814-471-6500.
Laurel: Treasurer Melissa Millard has been promoted by Westmont Borough Council to administrator for the municipality. She succeeds Alex Ashcom, who will become Johnstown’s assistant city manager on Aug. 2. Millard moved to Johnstown from Panama City, Florida, in 2006. Her first local government position was at South Fork Borough in 2018, and she shift to Westmont in 2019. “As borough administrator, I’ll be responsible for looking out for the best interests of borough residents,” she said. Veronica Burket, who has worked with the Jackson East Taylor Sewer Authority, was hired to fill the Westmont treasurer post.
Barb: Two Johnstown men were sentenced this past week in Cambria County court for their involvement in separate break-ins. Brady Evan Erwin, 21, was sentenced to 12 to 24 months in the Cambria County Prison and ordered to pay $2,776.02 in restitution for his part in a November incident involving a West End business, where police said vehicles were vandalized and tools were stolen. Gary Austin Blough, 19, was sentenced to a maximum of 18 months in Cambria County Prison and ordered to pay $6,616.84 in restitution for his role in a July 2020 string of break-ins involving houses and vehicles in Southmont and Brownstown boroughs. There are additional suspects in each case.
