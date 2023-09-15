Laurel: The latest word from the Johnstown Housing Authority is that its Prospect Homes public housing complex may someday be livable again. Based on recent cost estimates, authority officials are optimistic that fixes for the structural problems with the buildings at the 110-unit complex will be affordable, Executive Director Mike Alberts said in a recent message to the complex’s 220 or so former tenants, who were ordered in March to leave with 30 days’ notice. The authority is expecting to accept bid proposals from contractors for the repairs soon; the amounts of those bids will be the final factor in determining whether the work will go ahead, Alberts said.
Laurel: Cambria County’s chief public defender, Maribeth Schaffer, received plaudits from both sides of the courtroom last week as she prepared to retire. Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said that she was “a zealous advocate for many, many, many people in the county, and she was an asset to the legal community,” while public defender David Raho called her a “strong advocate” for her office’s clients. Schaffer has been a public defender in Cambria County since 1998 and has run the office since 2016.
Barb: A convicted murderer escaped from Chester County Prison, spent two weeks at large and terrified the public before he was recaptured on Wednesday. Danelo Souza Cavalcante, 34, broke into homes for food, changed his appearance and stole a van and a rifle while he was on the run. The Aug. 31 escape went undetected for more than an hour until guards took a headcount; the jail tower guard on duty at the time has since been fired.
Laurel: Eleven cadets graduated last week from Pennsylvania Highlands Community College’s police academy, representing the first class to complete the 11-month training program since the academy moved from Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center in 2022. “Tonight, we celebrate their completion of a long and arduous training program,” said Dennis Miller, the academy’s director.
Laurel: Benjamin Phillian, a math teacher at Turkeyfoot Valley Area High School in the Confluence area, was among the 80 teachers and 32 school counselors from 43 U.S. states and 28 countries who won Yale Educator Awards this year. The awards, issued by the Ivy League university’s admissions office, recognizes teachers “who have supported and inspired their students to achieve at high levels.”
Laurel: Johnstown-area native Eden Ihrig is taking over the role of executive artistic director at the Johnstown Concert Ballet. As a child, Ihrig studied ballet under the company’s founder, Carla Prucnal, and she said that she is looking forward to preserving and passing on Prucnal’s legacy.
Laurel: Seven people who have made veteran-related humanitarian contributions to their communities will receive Chapel of Four Chaplains awards in October from Johnstown-based nonprofit Veteran Community Initiatives. They are the Rev. Leo Arnone, the pastor of two Cresson Catholic churches and a former U.S. Navy Reserve chaplain; William Cacciotti, Greater Johnstown High School principal, a 30-year veteran of the U.S. Army and the Army Reserve; Michael Girvin, a Pennsylvania Army National Guard member who educates local kids about the military; Ashley Gregorchik, a Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School junior whose artwork recently received an award in the National Museum of the Marine Corps’ student art competition; Matthew Johnson, vice president and general manager at Richland Township defense contractor Martin-Baker America; Tina Pelesky, a VCI employee who is involved in programs such as Cambria County Veterans Court and the Vietnam Era Veterans Recognition Day Committee; and Bob Symon, an Army combat medic during the Korean War who later helped feed people in the aftermath of the 1977 Johnstown flood.
Laurel: An improved playground unveiled last week at Greater Johnstown Middle School in the city’s Hornerstown section features four learning stations, pavilions and seats, resealed asphalt and new basketball hoops, among other upgrades. “Seeing it from where it was to today is amazing,” middle school Principal Matthew Ribblett said of the playground at a Sept. 6 ceremony.
