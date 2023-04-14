Laurel: A contract has been finalized to add a 60-foot-wide IMAX screen inside the State Theater in downtown Johnstown next year, according to Eric Reighard, the executive director of the foundation that runs the site. “I think it’s fair to say the excitement level is through the roof right now,” Reighard said. The multi-million-dollar project is part of a larger effort to revamp the entire State Theater space into a multi-level arts and entertainment venue. The goal is to have work on the IMAX upgrades underway in early 2024, he said.
Laurel: Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center heart surgeons Drs. Savas Mavridis, Amanpreet Sherwal and Dinesh Sharma recently performed the region’s first transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedure using the Edwards SAPIEN 3 Ultra RESILIA Heart Valve. Conemaugh was one of only two Pennsylvania hospitals selected to implant the latest man-made heart valve. “It’s the next generation in the technology,” Sherwal said. “It improves the way they fix the valve itself.” The latest development reduces the calcification that normally collects on man-made valves over time, he explained.
Laurel: Chef Biswajit Paul’s Indian restaurant, Journey, opened recently at 415 Main St., downtown Johnstown. Paul’s culinary experience includes work as a sous chef in prestigious five-star restaurants at hotels and resorts worldwide. Paul, originally from the city of Kolkata in Indian’s West Bengal state, has nearly 20 years of experience as a chef. “I cook fusion food that includes completely authentic Indian cuisine,” Paul said. His own journey to Johnstown began with meeting a woman from the area. He’s since made Johnstown his home and a place to raise his daughter.
Barb: Ruth DiRienzo-Whitehead, 50, of Horsham, Montgomery County, has been charged with murder in the death of her 11-year-old son in southeastern Pennsylvania and is awaiting extradition from New Jersey. She is charged in Montgomery County with first- and third-degree murder as well as possession of an instrument of crime in the death of Matthew Whitehead, prosecutors said Wednesday. An autopsy concluded the boy’s death was due to strangulation and the manner of death was homicide.
Laurel: The Johnstown Branch of the American Association of University Women’s “AAUW Empowering Women for a Century” exhibit is on display through May 30 at the Heritage Discovery Center, 201 Sixth Ave. in the Cambria City section of Johnstown. The organization is celebrating its centennial anniversary with a special exhibition which includes posters and portable pop-up displays along with timeline banners that run from 1923 to the present. “It’s an astounding fact that in 1923 there were enough college educated women in Johnstown to start a chapter of the American Association of University Women,” said Georgia Yeager, AAUW Johnstown branch co-president.
Laurel: Landon Strelko, of Friedens, was recognized by Somerset County officials Tuesday for performing CPR on a customer at Pine Grill in Somerset. He had just completed a CPR course at Somerset County Technology Center. “I was working on to-go orders ... and one of the waitresses started yelling for help,” said Strelko. “We got him on the floor, and I just started doing chest compressions.” Strelko said he felt a pulse and continued to render aid until an ambulance crew arrived. The Somerset County commissioners presented Strelko with a resolution, calling him a hero.
Laurel: The James Miller Charity Game was held Friday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial in downtown Johnstown. Money was raised through donations and a 50/50 raffle that will help with medical costs that have arisen since Miller was recently diagnosed with NTRK1 rearranged spindle cell sarcoma, a rare soft tissue cancer, in his back. The hockey game was between the Johnstown Warriors coaches and the Johnstown Generals, a team consisting of active-duty military personnel and veterans. Miller, 14, plays for the Somerset Area Hockey Association and the Johnstown Warriors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.