Laurel: Nine friends will share the proceeds from a $2 million Powerball ticket sold last month at Forest Hills Pharmacy. Pennsylvania Lottery officials visited the pharmacy to present a commemorative check to the “St. Michael Nine,” as they call themselves. The nine winners are Charles Banks, Robert Blanchetti, Dennis Cobaugh, Joseph Daniels, James Endler, Gary Keiper, Bob MacTavish, Richard Martyak and Marjorie Shingle. Each of the nine players will receive about $162,000 after taxes, lottery officials say. Forest Hills Pharmacy, 552 Locust St., St. Michael, got a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Laurel: The lights at the historic Stone Bridge in downtown Johnstown and at the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center will now be coordinated, showing identical colors at night. Johnstown Area Heritage Association has been lighting up the bridge for years. Top Dog Productions, which manages the city-owned conference center at 301 Napoleon St., started LED displays there a few weeks ago. The lights at the two locations have occasionally been the same. The plan now is to make that a nightly happening. “One of the things that the bridge does, I think, in Johnstown, is help establish Johnstown’s sense of place,” said JAHA director of marketing and communications Shelley Johansson, who programs the bridge lights.
Laurel: The Classic Vinyl Concert Series held two nights of music at the State Theater of Johnstown, 336 Main St., downtown Johnstown. The first few notes of Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September” drew concert-goers to the dance floor. It was the first time the dance floor of the State Theater had been properly used in decades. Eric and Amanda Reighard reopened the theater in 2020, and local musician Jeff Webb had the idea to assemble a band and perform the series. Proceeds from concerts and movie showings at the theater go toward the Reighards’ plans to renovate the theater by 2026.
Laurel: The National Security Agency has designated St. Francis University as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense. The university went through an in-depth evaluation and met stringent requirements. This applies to the bachelor of science in cybersecurity administration and digital forensics through the academic year 2028. In the endorsement letter, the NSA commended the school’s “ability to meet the increasing demands of the program criteria” that “will serve the nation well in contributing to the protection of the National Information Infrastructure.”
Barb: Three misdemeanor charges were filed against Carson Briere, a former Johnstown Tomahawks player and the son of Philadelphia Flyers interim General Manager Danny Briere, after a video posted on social media allegedly showed him and Patrick Carrozzi, both Mercyhurst University athletes, pushing an unoccupied wheelchair down a staircase. Police in Erie filed charges of criminal mischief, criminal conspiracy to commit mischief and disorderly conduct.
Laurel: Flood City Youth Fitness Academy’s building in downtown Johnstown has undergone numerous renovations using a recent donation of $100,000 from the 1889 Foundation. New paint, ceiling tiles and electrical outlets have already been added in the kitchen, computer lab and recreation room. Computers, large-screen televisions and tablets have been upgraded. The goal is to improve the facility, which serves more than 200 at-risk children a day with programming that includes tutoring, hot meals, recreation opportunities and counseling.
Laurel: Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber received its third Ford Warrior Quilt through Neighborhood Ford Store’s Quilt for the Cure program on Wednesday from Matt Smith, president of Laurel Ford in Windber. Patients at Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center have found encouragement in dozens of messages displayed in quilts for 12 years. The medical center received its first quilt in 2009 and its second quilt in 2015. “I am honored to represent the Neighborhood Ford Store on behalf of the other 79 dealers,” Smith said.
Laurel: The Rotary Club of Johnstown is relaunch- ing a campaign to raise funds for a charity to sup- port survivors of a series of major earthquakes. A year after raising funds for Shelter- Box’s work in Ukraine, the Rotary is supporting a similar effort in Turkey and northern Syria, which saw several regions crippled by quakes in February. The boxes are customized to fit the specific needs faced by disaster survivors and the environment around them.
Laurel: A new addition, the Pine Lodge, to Windber County Club was built to accommodate growing year-round activities and events. The new addition provides 1,600 square feet to host indoor events, including indoor golf leagues, weddings and bridal showers, as well as bingo. “In the last few years, the club has become more of a year-round, full-purpose country club,” club President Joe Ponchione said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.