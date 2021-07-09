Laurel: We wish a happy and healthy retirement to the Very Rev. James F. Crookston, and a warm welcome to the Very Rev. Matthew Baum, who has succeeded Crookston as rector of St. John Gualbert Cathedral in downtown Johnstown. Crookston was ordained in 1971 and served at several area Roman Catholic parishes. Crookston has led St. John Gualbert since 2009, and helped to elevate the popular weekly “Proclaim!” TV Mass program. Among many roles, he also taught at Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic High School in Altoona and at Bishop McCort Catholic High School in Johnstown, and was principal at McCort from 1984 to 1989. He will continue to celebrate Mass locally. Baum is not new to the area. He most recently served as pastor of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Moxham and as chaplain at SCI-Somerset.
Barb: Tolls are going up again on the turnpike. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced, on Tuesday, plans to bump fees up by 5% on Jan. 2. Those who pay by E-ZPass for passenger vehicles will see basic rates go from $1.60 to $1.70, while those who use scanning of their license plates will see the most common fare go from $3.90 to $4.10. On the positive side, this will be the first time in six years that fares increase by less than 6%.
Laurel: Seven Springs Mountain Resort is adding a new Avalanche chairlift, with Doppelmayr “Alpen Star” four-seater towers now in place, as our John Rucosky reported. The lift will be faster and more efficient than the one it will replace, Joel Rerko, director of mountain operations, said. He said the new lift “will increase our uphill capacity from 1,800 people per hour to 2,400 people per hour” – with riders reaching the top of slopes in four minutes and 20 seconds.
Laurel: Thanks to business owner Bryan Zettle, those visiting or passing by Dale Borough are greeted by an attractive parklet and a new “Welcome to Dale Borough” sign. Zettle, who operates BZ Pools and Decks, said he created the park area – where a blighted structure had stood – in honor of his brother-in-law, Donald Farrier, a Navy veteran who died earlier this year. He said the project started as an attempt to expand parking at his Bedford Street business, “but one thing led to another.” Fi-Hoff Concrete Products supported the project, which features two benches – one of which will soon have a plate attached as a salute to Farrier. “I just wanted to give back to the community,” Zettle said. Well done.
Barb: The region has lost another eatery with the closing of Quaker Steak & Lube in Richland Township’s University Park Plaza. A sign at the restaurant thanked customers for nine years of support. The company said “circumstances facing the industry” caused the local closure. Travel Centers of America purchased the Quaker Steak chain out of bankruptcy in 2016 before selling off the brand in February. The first Quaker Steak & Lube opened in 1974 in Sharon, Pa.
Laurel: A Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission marker will honor the contributions of The Civilian Conservation Corps in the creation of the Laurel Hill Recreational Demonstration Area – now Laurel Hill State Park – in Somerset County. From 1935-1941, CCC workers “planted trees, cleared trails and roadways, built a dam and constructed buildings,” as our Dave Sutor reported – helping turn an area damaged by coal mining into an attractive park during President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s New Deal infrastructure program. A July 2 ceremony at the recently restored Laurel Hill lodge marked the occasion. This will be the 32nd historical marker in Somerset County, the historical commission’s Ophelia Chambliss said.
