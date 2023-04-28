Laurel: The rededication of the organ donor wall at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown was held Wednesday on the hospital’s third floor. Conemaugh Chief Medical Officer Dr. Elizabeth Dunmore saluted the families of 23 donors whose loved ones’ photos were added to the Organ, Tissue and Cornea Donor Recognition Wall. Among them was Tyler Kozlovac, who died suddenly from a drug overdose on Feb. 22, 2022. “In all my years of practice, the most incredible acts of love and kindness I’ve witnessed in these hours are the selflessness of donors and their families,” Dunmore said.
Laurel: The 15th annual Taunia Oechslin Girls Night Out was held Tuesday at the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center in downtown Johnstown. Jennifer Zindash had an important message for women: You have to be proactive about your body. The Windber resident, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, shared her story with a room of 800 women. Zindash spoke about losing her mother to breast cancer, the decision to do genetic testing and learning the breast cancer gene was on both sides of her family. Proceeds from the fundraiser event went to Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center in Windber and are used to ensure that the facility has cutting-edge equipment for the detection and treatment of breast cancer, and to provide free mammograms, genetic testing and other services to uninsured and underinsured women through the Pink Ribbon Care Fund. To date, the event has raised $1.16 million for the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center.
Laurel: Five area high school girls were selected for the 2022-23 Pennsylvania Sports Writers girls’ basketball all-state teams. They are Shade senior forward Jenna Muha, Class 1A first team; Bishop McCort Catholic senior forward Bria Bair, Class 2A second team; Berlin Brothersvalley senior guard Grace Sechler, Class 1A second team; Chestnut Ridge senior forward Belle Bosch, Class 3A third team; and Westmont Hilltop sophomore guard Christiana Gordon, Class 3A third team. Muha received the honor for a second time. Muha, also an all-state volleyball player with a school record of 1,443 kills, became the all-time leading female scorer in District 5 and Somerset County history this year, finishing with 3,349 points.
Barb: An underage employee of an eastern Pennsylvania supermarket will be charged in connection with sewing needles found in bagged vegetables and Tastykake packages that customers returned after buying, police said. State police are recommending that customers check their groceries for tampering if they bought them from a Giant supermarket in suburban Allentown between April 13 and April 19, when troopers were alerted.
Laurel: Portage Area High School students prepared and planted a butterfly garden to complement a new historical display on state Route 53 in Portage Township. The garden work was part of the high school’s community service project for Earth Day. Other groups of students were cleaning up and doing seasonal work at Crichton McCormick Park. The garden will feature native flowering plants that will attract not only butterflies, but also bees and other insects that are vital to the environment, biology teacher Mary Kenny said.
Laurel: Members of the Mount Aloysius College marketing team have received multiple national awards and accolades through a rebranding effort. A new paint scheme, slogan, mailers and administrative building renovations are a few of the upgrades the group made to the 170-year-old school. The team – Sam Wagner, vice president for marketing and communications, Courtney Edmundson and Sean Steffy – worked with Jacob Yale, vice president for enrollment management, to breathe new life into the school’s marketing. John McKeegan, college president, said the team competed against several larger schools that paid no small expense to outside agencies.
Laurel: 1st Summit Bank, in partnership with the Altoona Curve, has announced the 2023 Teachers of the Year awards, recognizing educators who lend their passion and skills to educating the next generation. This year’s award winners are Jamie Murphy, a ninth- and 10th-grade English teacher at Cambria Heights High School; Kristen Blackburn, a seventh-grade social studies teacher at Windber Area Middle School; and Lisa Harper, a teacher at Juniata Gap Elementary School in Altoona. “The Altoona Curve is proud to partner with 1st Summit Bank to recognize and honor the great teachers we have in central Pennsylvania,” Nate Bowen, Altoona Curve general manager, said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.