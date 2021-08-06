Laurel: National Night Out activities Tuesday in Johnstown’s Central Park gave area residents the opportunity to engage with law-enforcement and emergency personnel in a pleasant, educational setting. A similar event was held in Nanty Glo. In Johnstown, youngsters could climb inside a SERT vehicle, see a firetruck up close and pet city K-9 officer-in-training Archie. City officer Melissa Nagle presented kids with with sticker “police badges” and distributed information about the department. “It brings the whole community together,” Nagle told reporter Randy Griffith. “We are here to serve the community, so hopefully we helped some people.”
Laurel: At the Johnstown National Night Out event, Cuddles for Kids Executive Director Robin Hagins introduced her project, Johnstown Free Store – providing necessities such as clothing, toiletries and personal hygiene products. Hagins said the local effort is modeled after a store in Braddock, Allegheny County, founded there by Pennsylvania second lady Gisele Barreto Fetterman. Hagins said a local committee worked with Fetterman in designing the local program. The Johnstown Free Store will “do pop-up events,” rather than setting up a permanent site, Hagins said.
Laurel: Penn State University announced this week that it will require students, staff and visitors at all campuses to wear masks while indoors, regardless of vaccination status, due to the recent surge in the coronavirus in Pennsylvania. “As we continue to see daily increases in COVID-19 cases, particularly the delta variant, our current outlook warrants this protective step,” President Eric Barron said in a prepared statement. The Penn State system will have in-person instruction, and the guideline applies to classrooms, meeting rooms and the common areas at residence halls, as well as any indoor events. In addition, students not fully vaccinated by Monday will be required to undergo virus testing during the fall semester.
Barb: Former Penn State President Graham Spanier has left prison after serving 58 days for endangering the welfare of children through his actions involving convicted pedophile Jerry Sandusky. The Centre Daily Times reports that Spanier, 73, will complete his sentence with two months of electronic monitoring at home, plus a $7,500 fine and 200 hours of community service. He was convicted on one misdemeanor count in 2017. Sandusky was found guilty in 2012 of abusing young boys on the Penn State campus and elsewhere.
Laurel: Congratulations to Sydney Robertson, of Williamsport, Lycoming County, and Yvonne Burke, of Doylestown, Bucks County – the top winners in last weekend’s Miss Pennsylvania Teen USA 2021 pageant at the Richland Performing Arts Center. Robertson was crowned Miss Pennsylvania USA 2021 and Burke was crowned Miss Pennsylvania Teen USA 2021. Nearly 80 young women and teens participated in the two-day competition. Tristin Kresak, representing Cambria County, was one of the finalists for Miss Pennsylvania USA. Johnstown’s Elony’a Veney also participated in the event.
Laurel: Nearly $200,000 in state funds will be provided to schools in Cambria and Somerset counties to increase the availability of healthy food options such as fruits and vegetables, the Pennsylvania Department of Education said. Cambria County recipients include: Conemaugh Valley Elementary School, $27,690; Ferndale Area Elementary School, $20,995; Greater Johnstown Elementary, $72,475; and Greater Johnstown Middle School, $40,495. North Star School District in Somerset County will receive $24,635 for its elementary school and $11,180 for its middle school. Statewide, $7 million in funding will go to 288 schools.
Barb: Two North Carolina men face first-degree murder charges in the March overdose death of Christine Englehardt of Richboro, Southampton County, Pa., in a Miami hotel room. Evoire Collier, 21, and Dorian Taylor, 25, both from Greensboro, North Carolina, are accused of giving Englehardt drugs laced with fentanyl, and sexually assaulting her after she was unconscious. She was found dead in her room. The two men also are charged with murder in the overdose death of Walter Riley, 21, from Chicago. Collier’s attorney said he will challenge evidence about the cause of Englehardt’s death.
Laurel: Korean War veteran John Thomas Lody, of Central City, was honored Tuesday with an Award of Congressional Recognition and Pennsylvania House of Representatives citation during a Veteran Community Initiatives rural outreach event at Central City-Shade Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7457. U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair, 13th District, presented Lody with the certificate, saluting him for “maintaining the incredible freedoms that our fore-founders fought for” and offering “heartfelt and sincere thanks on behalf of the federal government for what you did for us in the Korean War,” as our Dave Sutor reported. State Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar, R-Berlin, 69th District, also attended the ceremony.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.