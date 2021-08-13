Laurel: Highlands Health administered its 10,000th dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, with the milestone shot going to 12-year-old LaMya Stephens in Johnstown’s Oakhurst Homes neighborhood. Highlands Health has been taking its mission of virus testing and vaccinations into area communities, with the strategy of meeting residents “where they live,” Executive Director Rosalie Danchanko said. The organization is also working with neighborhood groups, such as the Oakhurst residents council, to help educate people about COVID-19 and to break down misperceptions. LaMya urged others her age to get the shots. “It’s not just safer for you, it’s safer for the people around you,” she said.
Laurel: We will miss hearing Mike Lange’s voice and catchy phrases on Pittsburgh Penguins radio broadcasts, but we wish him well in his retirement, announced this week. Lange, 73, reached 50 years of calling hockey games this past season. “That was pretty special for me,” he said. Lange is known for such colorful statements as “Buy Sam a drink and get his dog one, too!” “Scratch my back with a hacksaw!” and “Elvis has just left the building!” “Mike is a broadcasting legend, not just in Pittsburgh, but in all of sports,” Penguins president and CEO David Morehouse said. Yes he is.
Laurel: U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson – the senior Republican on the U.S. House Committee on Agriculture – is urging support for farming as a means to enhance food security. Speaking Monday at an Agriculture Summit at Mount Aloysius College, Thompson, R-Howard, said major universities such as Penn State should tout the role of farming in protecting the environment and affecting climate change, as our Dave Sutor reported. Thompson also called on school districts to consider adding or reinstating ag education programs. Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding also attended the session and said the industry will play an important role in addressing issues such as economic growth and job creation, and even quality of life and mental health.
Barb: Colleges and universities are sounding the alarm about the proliferation of fake COVID-19 vaccine cards, even as schools and other agencies begin to require proof of vaccination for access to buildings and indoor meeting spaces. As The Associated Press reported, the production of fake vaccine cards has become a cottage industry, with vendors selling to individuals who don’t want to get the virus shots but who also don’t want to avoid crowds and gatherings. The Chronicle of Higher Education reported that at least 675 colleges and universities now require proof of COVID-19 inoculations. Maliha Reza, an electrical engineering student at Penn State, voiced our thoughts: Why pay for a fake card online when so many places are offering vaccines at no cost. Further, the FBI is reminding people that the unauthorized use of the seal of an official government agency such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) constitutes a federal crime.
Laurel: The Glendale Lake Snowmobile Club, of Patton, received the Conservation Group Volunteer of the Year Award for 2020 from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, for work to maintain and improve trails in Prince Gallitzin State Park, as our Katie Smolen reported. The club put in more than 600 volunteer hours on the Glendale Riding Stable Trail area, as well as the Shomo Run Trail. The pathways will be used by hikers, mountain-bikers and horse riders, as well as those who enjoy riding snowmobiles. “They truly went above and beyond what a typical volunteer group is able to complete,” said Prince Gallitzin State Park manager Jessica Lavelua, who nominated the Glendale Lake club for the state honor.
Barb: A Pittsburgh man pleaded guilty to leaving a backpack containing homemade explosive devices in the city’s downtown during the period of protests last summer, following the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Matthew Michanowicz, 53, pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to possession of an unregistered destructive device. Law-enforcement officials said Michanowicz placed a military-style backpack near a bike rack, hidden by trees, at PNC Plaza on May 31, 2020. The act was captured on surveillance video. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica Smolar said the backpack contained three improvised explosive devices filled with gasoline.
Laurel: Dozens of golfers turned out Sunday at Berkley Hills Golf Course to help raise money for Cuddles for Kids, which provides gifts for youngsters – including in area hospitals. The event – “Birdies, Brews and BBQ” – has been a yearly outing, but was not held in 2020 due to the pandemic. Bishop McCort Catholic High School graduate Conner Hagins launched Cuddles for Kids in 2006. He started out by collecting toys and donating them to organizations that helped families with financial challenges. The program has grown into a year-round effort that also includes scholarships for area students. John Stibich, former schoolmate of Hagins, told reporter Josh Byers that the golf outing supported “a great cause.” We agree.
