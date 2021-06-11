Barb: More than a week after Pennsylvania State Police troopers executed a search warrant and removed documents from the Cambria County elections office, few details have been offered by law-enforcement or county officials. At a Cambria commissioners meeting Thursday, Solicitor William G. Barbin said the state police have the right “to keep their investigations confidential,” while the county commissioners “are not an investigative agency.” Even Acting Sheriff Don Robertson said he has been kept in the dark. Barbin had previously said the probe involved nominating petitions but “not necessarily targeted toward (a specific) candidate.” Police have confirmed only that the raid did occur.
Laurel: Admiral Peary Area Vocational Technical School rededicated its large anchor – refurbished under the leadership of Executive Director Andrew Paronish and using the talents of the school’s students. “We wanted to involve our kids as much as we could,” said Paronish, who arrived last August and said the freshly painted anchor – on a new concrete base surrounded by flowers – symbolizes a fresh start at the Ebensburg school. The anchor stands 11 feet tall, is nine feet wide and weighs 30,000 pounds It was on the USS Wasp, upon which Altoona resident Edward Steinbugl Jr. served as a member of the U.S. Navy in 1967-68. “They did a nice job,” Steinbugl told reporter Josh Byers at the ceremony Tuesday. “It’s great for the school.”
Laurel: The Cambria County Redevelopment Authority awarded contracts this week for the demolition of four buildings considered to be blights, including a four-story former commercial structure at the intersection of Main and Bedford streets in Scalp Level Borough. The project will also include two buildings in West Carroll Township, one in Ehrenfeld Borough, with G&R Excavation and Demolition Inc., of Tyrone, offering the apparent low bid of $75,900. Redevelopment authority Executive Director Renee Daly said the demolitions will be complete by July 15. In addition, the authority said Dr. Martin Park in Colver is in line for $66,740 in improvements.
Laurel: Nanty Glo Borough Council will pay $5,000 toward a new roof on the former Liberty Theater to support a museum project led by the Nant-Y-Glo Tri Area Museum & Historical Society. The historical society is raising $26,500 for the roof, and plans to employ a basket raffle and a sale booth at Nanty Glo Community Days this weekend. The group’s treasurer, Suzette Shay, told reporter Randy Griffith that grants are being sought as well, with the borough contribution helping to provide necessary matching funds. The historical society acquired the building in 2007. Society President Marty “Doc” Sebetich said the council’s contribution “helps us tremendously, especially if we can use that to turn around and get another grant.”
Laurel: A Windber native was hired to market the borough to visitors and potential new residents. Windber Area Economic Development Committee welcomed Colin Bryan, a 2012 Windber Area High School graduate and North Carolina-based information technology consultant. Bryan was a walk-on football player at Penn State. He plans to tout the community’s many attributes – including a safe environment with a low cost of living – targeting individuals looking for small-town charm with the capacity for working remotely. He will be surveying businesses and residents to gather testimonials before developing a marketing plan, committee President John Venzon said. Borough Manager Jim Furmanchik said Bryan “has a passion for his hometown ... and he has an outside-the-box way of approaching this.”
Barb: After years of appeals and delays, former Penn State president Graham Spanier has begun serving a short prison sentence for child endangerment in connection with the Jerry Sandusky child sexual abuse scandal. He’ll spend at least two months at the Centre County Correctional Facility near Bellefonte, followed by two months of house arrest with electronic monitoring. Spanier was charged in 2012, then convicted by a jury in 2017.
Laurel: We join the community in saluting Carla Prucnal, who founded the Johnstown Concert Ballet and led the organization for five decades. Prucnal died in December of complications related to COVID-19. A tribute gathering Sunday at Peoples Natural Gas Park in Johnstown featured 31 ballet students, ages 3-18. Monica Petak, Johnstown Concert Ballet board president, said the organization’s programs will continue – “to carry on her legacy.” Prucnal’s brother, Joe, drove up from Washington, D.C., for the tribute program – called “I Hope You Dance.” “I’m so appreciative for what they did to honor Carla,” he said.
Laurel: Leslie Rossi took the oath of office Monday to become the first woman to serve as state representative for the 59th Legislative District, which includes parts of Somerset and Westmoreland counties. The Republican business owner from Unity Township, Westmoreland County, won a special election last month to succeed the late Mike Reese, who died in January after serving for 12 years. Rossi said: “I’m a small business owner with a proven track record of success in creating jobs, balancing budgets and getting things done as a highly active community volunteer for more than two decades.” She will serve numerous local municipalities, including Boswell, Jenners- town, Ligonier, New Florence and Seward boroughs and Conemaugh and Jenner townships.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.