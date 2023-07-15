Laurel: Conemaugh Township Area High School graduate Kaylee Frederick made history on July 6 when, at age 18, she became the youngest person ever to finish the grueling 135-mile-long Badwater 135 ultramarathon that passes through California’s Death Valley. She completed the race – which starts below sea level in Death Valley National Park, notorious for its scorching heat, and finishes at more than 8,000 feet above sea level near Mount Whitney – in 40 hours, six minutes and 43 seconds. “It was so amazing,” she said. “It was just everything I could have asked for.”
Laurel: Greater Johnstown School District’s suite of summer programs is in full swing after the Trojan Summer Academy and Extended School Year started on Monday. “One of our focal points is community engagement,” said Ross Houston, an elementary school assistant principal. The Trojan Summer Academy, which has 300 students enrolled for the four-week offering, was created out of a need to address learning loss during the COVID-19 pandemic. District officials said that they have found that it helps students retain what they learned the prior school year throughout the summer.
Barb: Upper Yoder Township police are investigating an act of vandalism at the pavilion at St. Clement Roman Catholic Church, 114 Lindberg Ave. Vandals caused significant damage to both bathrooms sometime between June 28 and June 30, police Chief John Blake said.
Laurel: Multiple-time Golden Globe Award nominee Eric Roberts, brother of internationally known Academy Award winner Julia Roberts, spent time in Windber while acting in two productions – “The Deep Dive” and “The Midway Zone” – being put together by director Blair Murphy, owner of the historic Grand Midway Hotel. “Eric Roberts’ reaction to Windber was really neat,” Murphy said. “He said real nice things about Windber.”
Laurel: Somerset County has acquired one of the final remaining segments of land needed to extend the September 11th National Memorial Trail from Garrett to Berlin. Donald Mason donated 1.6 acres of land on his Berlin-area farm to honor his late wife, Cynthia Metzger Mason, a historian who spent much of her life sharing Somerset County’s stories. “Mr. Mason’s donation helps us bridge a critical gap in the trail ... and we’re so thankful he came forward and offered to help,” said Lindsay Baer, Somerset County’s parks and trails director.
Barb: Pennsylvania’s legislature has adopted a state budget, but lawmakers left Harrisburg last week without any movement on corresponding code bills that authorize certain spending – and as it stands, the state Capitol will be relatively dormant for the rest of the summer. The Senate scheduled its next voting day on Sept. 18. The House is set to return the following week, on Sept. 26. The $45.5 billion budget has been left to languish amid a stalemate centered on funding school vouchers that would provide state money for students in poorly performing public schools to pay tuition at private schools.
Laurel: Joseph Loughran, a veteran Pennsylvania State Police trooper, was named Ebensburg Borough’s next police chief at a special meeting on Monday. Loughran, 53, of Carrolltown, will fill the vacancy left by retired Chief Terry Wyland. “I’m looking forward to keeping the Ebensburg Borough Police Department a professional, progressive, responsive, service-oriented police department,” said Loughran, who is currently the commanding officer of Troop A of the state police in Greensburg.
Laurel: A Summerhill bridge was renamed on July 8 to honor U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Paul R. Wilburn, who was killed in action during World War II. Larry Wilburn, Paul Wilburn’s nephew, started the process to get the U.S. Route 219 bridge over Jackson Street in Summerhill named after his uncle about four years ago. “It’s been a labor of love for me,” Larry Wilburn said. “I think my uncle deserved it.” State Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, got the dedication for the local veteran through Act 140 of 2022 and served as master of ceremonies. “This is one of the honors of being a state representative,” Rigby said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.