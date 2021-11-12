Laurel: What is “a dream come true” for Johnstown native and Bishop McCort Catholic graduate Dane Reighard? The answer is easy – a three-day run on the popular game show “Jeopardy!” Reighard won nearly $34,000 for his victories Monday and Tuesday on the show, before falling short on Wednesday. Reighard, an editor in Los Angeles and a former Southmont resident, said his hometown was behind him throughout the process. His mother, Deb, cranked up the fan base with Facebook updates. “He amazes me,” she told reporter Josh Byers. “I recorded it and I’m going to go watch it again and again.”
Laurel: Conemaugh Valley School District is expanding the time a student can attend Admiral Peary Area Vocational Technical School from two years to three years. High school Principal Jeffrey Miller said the goal is to provide “opportunities for the kids” in emerging career areas. “Why not give them an extra year because perhaps they could get an apprenticeship their senior year – they could be walking into a full-time opportunity?” Miller said. Special education director Mandy Livai worked with Miller in developing the change.
Barb: Armstrong High School students who chanted vulgarities at a rival team’s female goalie during an Oct. 28 game were barred from future games and the River Hawks team was placed on probation for the remainder of the 2021-22 season by the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League. About 60 students were captured on a video that was posted to social media. Armstrong Principal Kirk Lorigan said school officials were “appalled and embarrassed” by the incident. The Mars Area goalie returned to the ice this week to cheers from fans and support from across the hockey world.
Barb: Defrocked Philadelphia priest Robert Brennan pleaded guilty Wednesday to four counts of making false statements to FBI agents who were investigating clergy child sexual abuse. The charges are connected to a federal response to a 2018 grand jury report, released by Attorney General Josh Shapiro, that tracked abuse by more than 300 priests against nearly 1,000 victims over many decades. Federal investigators accused Brennan of lying about knowing a man who alleged Brennan had sexually abused him while he was an altar boy at a North Philadelphia church, The Associated Press reported.
Laurel: Somerset Inc. will offer $25,000 for matching grants to help property owners improve the borough’s uptown neighborhood between South Center Avenue and Edgewood Avenue, where some majestic homes are in need of repairs. The money is available through the state Neighborhood Assistance Program, Somerset Inc.’s Regina Coughenour told reporter David Hurst. “It’s a beautiful, historic neighborhood, but many of the homes are on their way to becoming blighted,” she said. Great program. We applaud Somerset Inc. for taking this step before those homes are beyond saving. “Hopefully, this program will help us improve the quality of life in that neighborhood,” she said.
Laurel: An acrylics painting by Westmont Hilltop High School freshman Ashley Gregorchik took second place in the National Museum of the Marine Corps’ Third Annual Marine Corps Student Art Competition. She called her painting of a U.S. flag behind the silhouette of a Marine “Patriot Salute,” and said she was inspired by her grandfather, Wallace “Bud” Gregorchik, who served in the Marine Corps. “It’s just very important to me that I represent what he did for our country,” Gregorchik told reporter Dave Sutor for a Veterans Day story. Ashley and her family, including parents Karen and Mike Gregorchik, recently visited the museum in Triangle, Virginia, where a copy of her painting is displayed.
Laurel: Greater Johnstown School District will hire a new school resource officer to work in the elementary building. The move was approved Tuesday by the school board. “We believe as a district and as a board that we want to create a community relationship with the police,” Assistant Superintendent Frank Frontino said. “That’s a positive for our kids. It’s a positive for our community. It’s a positive for everyone.” Board president Eugene Pentz said the move is also about safety for students and staff. The school district has seen elevated tensions, including a social media threat involving the middle school and a knife incident at the high school.
Laurel: Congratulations to graduates of the 15th Cambria County Veterans Court. Regis Mack and Nicholas Wills were honored last week, joining nearly 200 others who have used the program to move out of the criminal justice system. We wish them well going forward, and applaud the program and its mission of giving veterans a second chance. “It has been a rewarding ride,” Senior Judge Timothy P. Creany said, “because the number of individuals who I believe have benefited from the program have shown us a lot.” Mack said the recovery process involves “a lot of dedication and a lot of willpower and a very good amount of patience.”
Laurel: And finally, it’s not often that we get to report a reduction in payments involving government-supported organizations, but officials with the Cambria Somerset Authority said contributions from Cambria and Somerset counties, which provide annual loans to a regional water authority, will go down by about $100,000 each next year. CSA Chairman Jim Greco told reporter David Hurst that reduced repair costs allowed for the reduction. “After spending as much as $440,000 in repairs two years ago, we only spent $170,000 (in 2021),” Greco said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.