DAVIDSVILLE, Pa. – In recognition of National Nurses Day, Laurel View Village will host an event to thank past and present nurses at 2 p.m. Saturday in the chapel, 2000 Cambridge Drive, Davidsville.
In partnership with the Central Pennsylvania Nurses Honor Guard, nurses will be presented with a certificate of thanks at the ceremony.
Laurel View Village has over 30 retired nurses living on campus in addition to the nurses currently employed.
In addition, a basket party supporting The Caring Fund will be held Saturday with a live drawing to be held at 2 p.m. in the Fresh Harvest banquet room.
Information: 814-288-2724.
