Laurel View Village will hold its annual golf tournament Wednesday at Windber Country Club, 1392 Forest Hills Drive, Salix.
Registration will begin at 11 a.m., with the tournament to tee off at 1 p.m.
The day will include a boxed lunch, 18 holes of golf with cart, golf shirt, dinner and prizes.
This event is to raise funds for The Caring Fund, a restricted endowment, whose purpose is to assist residents whose financial resources, through no fault of their own, are insufficient to cover the cost of their care, at Laurel View Village.
Those interested in playing or becoming a sponsor, can call 814-288-2724 for more information.
