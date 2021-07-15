Laurel View Village will hold its annual golf tournament Sept. 15 at Windber Country Club, 1392 Forest Hills Drive, Salix.
Registration will begin at 11 a.m., with the tournament to tee off at 1 p.m. The day will include a boxed lunch, 18 holes of golf with cart, golf shirt, dinner and prizes.
Funds will be raised for The Caring Fund, a restricted endowment designed to assist residents whose financial resources, through no fault of their own, are insufficient to cover the cost of their care at Laurel View Village.
Those interested in playing or becoming a sponsor can call 814-288-2724 for more information.
