Laurel View Village will hold its Christmas in the Village craft and vendor show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 13 in the Fresh Harvest banquet room, 2000 Cambridge Drive, Davidsville.
Vendors will showcase products ranging from fall and Christmas decorations to jewelry, handmade soaps and candles. There also will be horse-drawn carriage rides and free hot chocolate and s’mores by the fire.
Proceeds will benefit the Laurel View Village Auxiliary.
There is no admission fee.
