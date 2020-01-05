Laurel View Village will hold an open house for Personal Care from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the facility, 2000 Cambridge Drive, Davidsville.
Those attending will be able to tour the personal care center, meet staff and residents, and enjoy food and refreshments.
Opportunities to learn more about the specialized memory care support program also will be available.
Reservations are encouraged by Monday by calling 814-288-2724.
