DAVIDSVILLE, Pa. – Laurel View Village will hold a a basket party for the Benevolent Care Fund from May 3 through May 6 in the Fresh Harvest banquet room, 2000 Cambridge Drive, Davidsville.
More than 100 baskets will be available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 3 through May 5 and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 6.
Drawings will be held at 2 p.m. May 6 live on Laurel View Village’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/laurelviewvillage.
Winning ticket numbers will be posted at www.laurelviewvillage.com.
Baskets can be claimed until 5 p.m. May 6 and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 8 through May 12 at the Cambridge Place front desk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.