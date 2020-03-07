Laurel View Village will host its Dine, Donate and Dance pledge dinner at 6 p.m. March 19 at Fresh Harvest Restaurant, 1600 Cambridge Drive, Davidsville.
The evening will feature a Roaring ‘20s theme, a silent auction and music by Ferguson and Friends.
Proceeds will benefit The Caring Fund, which assists residents whose financial resources, through no fault of their own, are insufficient to cover the cost of their care at Laurel View Village.
For reservations, call 814-208-4015.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.