NEW FLORENCE, Pa. – With a little emotional crack in his voice, Jeff Page gave a simple greeting to the hundreds of folks gathered to watch youth football in New Florence on Saturday – “Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Jerry Page Field.”
His announcement served as the introduction of the stadium’s new name.
Gerald E. “Jerry” Page coached the Laurel Valley High School football team on that same field from 1979 to 2008, when he won 206 games and reached the playoffs in 16 out of a possible 24 years, capturing District 6 Class A titles in 1989, 1990 and 1993.
Page died on Dec. 22, 2021.
The newly named field will help carry on his legacy.
During the presentation, Jeff Page talked about his father’s approach to coaching and helping children.
“One ironic thing about our dad – it makes him possibly unique and adds to his greatness as a person – dad never talked to his players about winning,” Jeff Page said. “He never said, ‘I think we can win this game.' It was, 'We better win this game.’
“Dad evoked in his players qualities and attributes to help them become better football players. Those attributes include, but are not limited to, hard work, discipline, focus, commitment, teamwork and, of course, did I mention hard work and discipline? I think dad inherently knew, instinctively knew that those same very attributes and qualities would not just lead to success on the football field, but to success in life. That is his everlasting legacy and as well as his tremendous success as a football coach.”
Greg Lonas, president of the Ligonier Valley Football Boosters Club and player for Page, called his former coach a “mentor” to many young boys.
“He had so much pull with kids that if he saw a young man or any type of person going down the wrong road, he would pull them in a little closer,” Lonas said. “He wouldn’t be overbearing or domineering, but he would take them under his wing and try to show him, ‘You’re going down the wrong Y in the intersection.’ He was truly a great man.”
Past and present players, coaches, administrators, friends and family members joined in the dedication on a sun-splashed afternoon.
“It was pretty overwhelming the entire community support that we got,” said John Fogel, president of the LV Youth Football Association that plays its games on the field, located by the former Laurel Valley High School building. “It really was from the ground up, anywhere from the kids up to the school board. We couldn’t be more happy to play at this field for our youth. It’s really an exciting day for all of us.”
