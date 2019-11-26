NEW FLORENCE – Laurel Valley Elementary School will hold a Thanksgiving parade – “Balloons over Laurel Valley Elementary” – at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Community members are invited to attend.
The idea was born after Laurel Valley Elementary classes read the book “Balloons over Broadway” by Melissa Sweet, the school district said in a news release.
The book is about the back story of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Pupils “worked diligently during workshops to create all of the parade features including floats, balloons, clowns” and to plan “dancing, singing, even broadcasting and security” for the event, the district said.
The gathering will include a visit from Santa Claus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.