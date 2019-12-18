Laurel Mountain Ski Resort, located in Westmoreland County, will open for the season on Saturday.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday through Monday,
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and noon to 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Following the Christmas holiday, Laurel Mountain will resume regular operating hours.
Skiers and snowboarders should check the Laurel Mountain Snow Report each morning for information about the day’s snow conditions and available terrain.
Information: www.laurelmountainski.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.