SOMERSET, Pa. – There will be plenty of pickin’ and grinnin’ as the sounds of bluegrass fill the air at this festival.
The Friends of Laurel Hill will sponsor the 15th annual Laurel Hill Bluegrass Festival on Saturday and Sunday at Laurel Hill State Park in Somerset.
The event will include bluegrass music, a reenactors’ village, food vendors, local artisan vendors, children’s activities, wagon rides, a church service and a 5K race.
“The idea behind the festival is to have a free community event that would be open to all,” said Kimberly Peck, Laurel Hill’s environmental education specialist. “The festival has become a staple in many people’s summers. It brings the community together, and it’s a chance for people to come to the park who maybe haven’t been here in a while.”
Bands scheduled to perform include Caledonia, Tussey Mountain Moonshiners, Sweaty Already String Band, Echo Valley, Well Strung, Nu-Blu and Tiger Maple String Band.
“We look for a diverse lineup with a little bit of everything,” Peck said. “It’s all string bands, but some are more fast-paced and some will slow the afternoons down.”
She said while there are bands back by popular demand, organizers also like to bring in new bands each year to showcase new music.
“We try to keep it a little different every year because it has become a staple for many people, so we don’t want it to be the same each year,” Peck said.
There will be a variety of food vendors on hand selling typical festival food, including barbecue, funnel cake, kettle corn and ice cream.
Local artisans will be selling their handmade items.
The reenactors’ village will focus mainly on the French and Indian War era.
“There will be demonstrations with tomahawk-throwing, along with some displays,” Peck said.
The Mountain Laurel 5K will start at 8:30 a.m. Sunday. The scenic, dog-friendly run/walk traverses shaded woods along Jones Mill Run and Laurel Hill Lake on a maintained pedestrian and bike path.
“It’s one the most scenic 5Ks you’ll run,” Peck said. “It’s a beautiful place to be on a Sunday morning.”
Registration will start at 7:30 a.m. the day of the event.
In addition, this year’s Laurel Hill Bluegrass Festival T-shirt will be available for purchase at the Friends of Laurel Hill tent.
“You get these vibes from the beautiful scenic mountains that are just in front of us, and this music that somewhat belongs here, so it’s a good feeling of a mountain community that’s welcoming,” Peck said.
“State parks are always open to everyone, but it’s nice to get a group of people together in the same space to enjoy something that belongs in the mountains.”
Those attending are asked to bring their own canopy tents, lawn chairs or blankets.
There is no admission fee.
For more information and a schedule of events, visit www.laurelhillbluegrass.com.
