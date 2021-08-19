The distinct picking sounds of bluegrass will be heard at this festival.
The Friends of Laurel Hill will sponsor the 13th annual Laurel Hill Bluegrass Festival Saturday and Sunday at Laurel Hill State Park in Somerset.
The event will include bluegrass music, a reenactors’ village, food vendors, crafts, horse and wagon rides, children’s activities, a church service and a 5K race.
“The purpose of the festival is to have a fun, free community event that’s open to all,” said Kimberly Peck, Laurel Hill’s environmental education specialist. “It’s very family-friendly, and there’s something for everyone.”
Bands scheduled to perform include Colebrook Road, Blue Steel, Well Strung, Echo Valley, Tussey Mountain Moonshiners, Robert Mabe Band and Tiger Maple String Band.
“Many of the bands have been here before and we often get requests to bring them back,” Peck said. “Colebrook Road is a group we get tons of requests for, and they’ve become a friend of the festival and been here most years. Blue Steel is from West Virginia and they bring a little West Virginia heritage to our Pennsylvania mountains. Tussey Mountain Moonshiners are from central Pennsylvania and been with the festival on and off over the years, and Echo Valley is new this year and is a group of siblings.”
She said that, when choosing the bands, organizers look for diversity and what would appeal to everyone’s tastes.
“Everything is within the bluegrass genre, but some of it is more Americana, some has rock roots, there’s some great covers that people really enjoy and there’s some gospel,” Peck said. “There’s also different styles of instruments, but it’s all string music.”
There will be a variety of food vendors on hand selling typical festival food, including hot dogs, barbecue, sandwiches and funnel cakes. Local artisans will be selling their handmade items.
Peck said the reenactors’ village will focus mainly on the French and Indian War era.
“They’ll have artifacts out, and there will be demonstrations from that time,” she said. “They also will be selling some of their goods.”
The Mountain Laurel 5K will start at 8:30 a.m. Sunday. The scenic, dog-friendly run/walk traverses through shaded woods along Jones Mill Run and Laurel Hill Lake on a maintained pedestrian and bike path.
“It’s one of the most scenic 5K routes you can probably have, and we’re very lucky that the festival is located right in the heart of Laurel Hill State Park,” Peck said.
In addition, this year’s Laurel Hill Bluegrass Festival T-shirt will be available for purchase at the Friends of Laurel Hill tent.
Those attending are asked to being their own lawn chairs or blankets. There is no admission fee.
For more information or to register for the 5K, visit www.laurelhillbluegrass.com.
