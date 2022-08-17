SOMERSET, Pa. – There will be plenty of pickin’ and grinnin’ as the sounds of bluegrass fill the air.
The Friends of Laurel Hill will sponsor the 14th annual Laurel Hill Bluegrass Festival Saturday and Sunday at Laurel Hill State Park in Somerset.
The event will include bluegrass music, a reenactors’ village, food vendors, local artisan vendors, children’s activities, wagon rides, a church service and a 5K race.
“The festival is meant to be a community event that’s open to all,” said Kimberly Peck, Laurel Hill’s environmental education specialist.
“It’s a free, family-friendly event, and it’s something that supports our community and the folks who are here.”
Bands scheduled to perform include Colebrook Road, Marshele Bradford Exchange, Nu-Blu, Echo Valley, Midnight Rooster, Robert Mabe Band and Tiger Maple String Band.
“This is a diverse lineup with excellent musicianship,” Peck said.
“We have folks who have really strong original tunes and some who will get you on your feet and do some dancing. It’s all very unique with some family fun on stage as well.”
She said the bands have a good enthusiasm for bluegrass music.
“We’re looking for high-quality music,” Peck said.
“Many of the bands we’ve had repeatedly and they’re back by popular demand, but we also like to bring in new bands each year so that we’re showcasing new music and sharing that with our community.”
There will be a variety of food vendors on hand selling typical festival food, including hamburgers, hot dogs, barbecue, gyros and ice cream.
Local artisans will be selling their handmade items.
The reenactors’ village will focus mainly on the French and Indian War era.
“There is a focus on the craftsmanship of the day, so there will be demonstrations, and most will have items available for purchase,” Peck said.
The Mountain Laurel 5K will start at 8:30 a.m. Sunday. The scenic, dog-friendly run/walk traverses through shaded woods along Jones Mill Run and Laurel Hill Lake on a maintained pedestrian and bike path.
“The nice thing about our course is it’s in the forest, so we say it’s not just a walk in the park,” Peck said.
“It’s probably one of the more scenic 5Ks that you’ll find in the area, and we’re very lucky to have surrounding Laurel Hill State Park.”
In addition, this year’s Laurel Hill Bluegrass Festival T-shirt will be available for purchase at the Friends of Laurel Hill tent.
Those attending are asked to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets.
There is no admission fee.
For more information or to obtain a registration form for the 5K, visit www.laurelhillbluegrass.com.
