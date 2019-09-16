The Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau (LHVB) will host a Tourism Grant Chat to review the 2019 Somerset County Tourism Grant Program at 2 p.m. on Oct. 2 at the Somerset Country Club.
All Somerset County-based tourism businesses and organizations are encouraged to attend.
The event is free, but reservations are required and can be made by contacting Rachel Roehrig at rroehrig@laurelhighlands.org or 724-238-5661, ext. 101.
The deadline to register is Sept. 24.
LHVB Executive Director Ann Nemanic will discuss the program’s guidelines, application and reporting process before a question-answer session is held. Attendees will receive criteria at the conclusion of the event.
Tourism grant applications will be available online at www.laurelhighlands.org/grants on Oct. 1 and completed applications will be due by Nov. 12.
The Annual Tourism Grant Program is funded by 40% of the Somerset County Lodging tax, which became effective in September 2002. Awards are granted annually on the basis of merit as determined by the Somerset County Tourism Grant Review Committee and administered by the Somerset County Commissioners and LHVB.
Since the program’s inception, more than $4.8 million in tourism grants have been awarded.
