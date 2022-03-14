Laurel Highlands Photo Friends, a Laurel Arts affiliate group, has issued a call for entries in its 2022 photo contest, which is open to all photographers.

Entries will be accepted from 1 to 6 p.m. May 6 and noon to 4 p.m. May 7 at the Laurel Arts Dressler Center, 214 S. Harrison Ave., Somerset.

Categories include scenic; floral; fauna and birds; people; digital art and alternative processes; black and white; and nighttime with a maximum of two entries per category.

Cash prizes will be awarded for first, second and third places.

Photos will be exhibited from May 12 to June 8 at the Dressler Center.

For additional information, including entry fees, editing guidelines, size requirements and registration forms, visit www.LaurelArts.org and click “Call for Entries.”

Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you