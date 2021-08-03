The Laurel Highlands has once again been nominated for USA Today's Readers' Choice Award for Best Fall Foliage Destination.
"Two years in a row, that's a nice 'Wow' moment for the Laurel Highlands," GO Laurel Highlands Executive Director Ann Nemanic said in a release. "Being chosen by the editors of USA TODAY once again demonstrates the Laurel Highlands, especially when our landscape turns into so many vibrant fall colors, is such a tremendous destination where visitors get to see and enjoy nature at her finest."
The region took third place in the contest in 2020.
This year, the Laurel Highlands is one of 20 nominees selected by a panel of travel experts and USA Today's 10Best editors.
Winners are selected by the readers during a month-long online contest that started Monday and runs until Aug. 30.
Votes can be cast daily.
"From a simple drive along our scenic byways in search of the perfect pumpkin, tackling a challenging corn maze, or sipping on a fall-themed craft beverage from one of our Laurel Highlands Pour Tour partners, a multi-day visit Laurel Highlands can capture the essence of why this region is a fall favorite for so many," Nemanic said.
For more information, visit www.golaurelhighlands.com/fall or https://bit.ly/3ii26dS to vote.
