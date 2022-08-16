LIGONIER , Pa. – This region is getting a reputation among “leaf peepers” as a prime travel destination.
For the third consecutive year, the Laurel Highlands has been nominated as one of the best areas to view fall foliage.
The Laurel Highlands is one of 20 areas of the country vying for the top spot on USA TODAY’s 10Best editors’ Readers’ Choice Awards for the Best Destination for Fall Foliage.
“Fall foliage in the Laurel Highlands usually peaks in mid-October, making the Pennsylvania region an ideal fall getaway destination,” the contest website says. “Go for a drive along Laurel Highlands Scenic Byway with a stop to see Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater framed by colorful leaves, or take a scenic hike in Ohiopyle State Park.”
Ann Nemanic, executive director of GO Laurel Highlands, welcomed the recognition.
“Being chosen by the editors of USA TODAY three years in a row provides a solid confirmation the Laurel Highlands truly has spectacular fall foliage,” she said. “The sugar maples are simply amazing, and when you couple a drive along our scenic by-ways with an overnight stay, a cool dining experience and an attraction or two, you have the perfect recipe for one of the very best fall getaways Mother Nature has to offer.”
Winners will be determined through online voting until Sept. 12. Supporters can vote once a day at https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/ best-destination-for-fall-foliage/laurel-highlands-pennsylvania.
