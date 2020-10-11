Laurel Highlands Historical Village in cooperation with the American Legion County Fair will conduct a drive-in drop-off food drive for local veterans in need Saturday at the fairgrounds in Ebensburg.
Items needed include canned foods, fruits, canned meats, condiments, drinks, breakfast items and paper and hygienic goods. They also will be collecting small kitchen appliances – toasters, blenders, processors, tabletop blenders and other small items.
Information: 814-241-6123.
