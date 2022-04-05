JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Laurel Highlands Historical Village is currently holding a veterans food drive at the Johnstown Galleria in Richland Township; Hoss’s Steak & Sea House restaurants at 441 Theatre Drive, Richland Township, and 4343 Admiral Peary Hwy., Ebensburg; Kimmie’s Kitchen, 3767 William Penn Ave., Mundys Corner; Stager’s Store, 696 Dulancey Drive, Portage; and Randy’s BiLo, 1514 Jefferson Ave., Windber.
Items needed include nonperishable food, hygiene and paper products and kitchen items.
Information: 814-241-6123.
