Laurel Highlands Historical Village is collecting food and paper products for area veterans and elderly who are shut in and need help.
The organization is collecting canned meats, heat-and-serve meals, snacks, rice meals, cheese, meat, drinks, coffee, drink mixes, paper goods, hygiene products, small gifts and small kitchen appliances (blenders, mixers, etc.).
Donations are being accepted at
Stager’s Store in Portage, Rizzo Chiropractic in Ebensburg, Hoss’s Steak & Sea House in Ebensburg, Foodland in Nanty Glo, and Imler’s Poultry Outlet in Altoona.
Information: 814-241-6123.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.