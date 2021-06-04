Children from Cambria, Somerset, Bedford and other nearby counties will continue to use Camp Seph Mack as a place to learn and explore with the Boy Scouts of America, Laurel Highlands Council having recently signed a new five-year lease to use the facility.
The camp offers 200 acres of land and 4,000 feet of lakefront area at Yellow Creek State Park in Penn Run.
Camp Seph Mack has been home to a BSA camp since 1934.
And it will provide that service to the community for at least another half-decade.
“For the long term, that means we will continue to use Camp Seph Mack for programs for our scouts long into the future,” Michele Brenneman, the council’s field director, said. “We’ve got lots of things planned there in the near-term and long-term future.”
Both residential and overnight camping are available, along with day use and a conference center. Scouts can learn about nature, use the shooting and archery ranges, boat and fish. National Youth Leadership Training, Wood Badge, Introduction to Outdoor Leader Skills and Basic Adult Leader Outdoor Orientation are available.
Laurel Highlands Council will also offer family camp sessions on July 9-11 and Aug. 6-8 when families can come to Camp Seph Mack, provided one attendee of the group is a registered member of scouting. Programming will include shooting sports, nature hikes, swimming, boating and fishing.
“It’s supposed to be very interactive with the family,” Lyndsay Seibel, the council’s marketing executive, said.
More information about the family camp sessions is available at scoutingevent.com/527-21CSMFamilyCamp.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.