SOMERSET, Pa. – Laurel Highlands Council, Boy Scouts of America, will hold its 17th Salute to Women Luncheon at noon Nov. 4 at Somerset Country Club, 416 Plank Road, Somerset.
This year’s honorees are Kathleen Bell, of Berlin; Emily Korns, of Somerset; and Rebecca Parker, of Hollsopple.
The event honors women for their contributions to Somerset County through business and civic involvement and their leadership.
For more information or to make a reservation, call 814-471-1090 or visit tinyurl.com/LHCSTW22.
