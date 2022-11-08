JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Andrew Mack, author of “Searching for Pekpek: Cassowaries and Conservation in the New Guinea Rainforest,” will speak at 2 p.m. Saturday at Laurel Highlands Conservancy, 129 Harmony Drive, Johnstown.
Mack spent 15 years living in New Guinea, much of it in remote rainforests where few biologists have ever been. In his talk, he will introduce the third largest rainforest in the world and some of the little known creatures within it.
The event is free and open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.