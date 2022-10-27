JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Dave Huber with the Cambria County Historical Society will speak at 2 p.m. Saturday at Laurel Highlands Conservancy, 129 Harmony Drive, Johnstown.
He will present the journals of Dr. Jonathan Oldbuck, who writes about the local pre-Civil
War environment in detail.
Steve Nunez, president of Pennsylvania Highlands Community College, and Barbara Zaborowski will talk about the Cambria Memory Project, preserving history and the college.
The event is free and open to the public.
