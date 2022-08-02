“Scoop ‘er Bowl” will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Dressler Center at Laurel Arts, 214 Harrison Ave., Somerset.
For a $20 donation, attendees will be able to select a one-of-a-kind handcrafted bowl made by local artists and to receive ice cream, toppings, a cookie and a drink.
The bowls are taken home and meant to serve as a reminder that food feeds the body and art feeds the soul.
Proceeds will be donated to the Somerset Mobile Food Bank, the Humane Society of Somerset County and the Laurel Arts clay studio.
No advance tickets will be sold. Tickets will be available at the door and are first come, first serve.
