SOMERSET, Pa. – Laurel Arts in Somerset hosted dozens of people Friday for special events recalling 9/11.
Guest speaker and author Glenn Kashurba, of Somerset, gave visitors a snapshot of his time working with families of the Flight 93 passengers.
In the days after the crash, several hundred family members of the flight’s passengers came to Somerset from all over the world and stayed at Seven Springs Mountain Resort.
Kashurba, a child psychiatrist, was a member of an emergency team including the American Red Cross that was assembled to care for the medical needs of the families.
“There was no playbook,” he said. “I had talked a lot to grieving people in my career, but nothing on this scale.”
In a presentation packed with details, Kashurba painted scenes of moments among family members of Flight 93 passengers, as well as the local volunteer firefighters and workers who responded to the crash.
He said the American Red Cross had some curtains set up, which he learned was where blood samples were taken from the passengers’ relatives for DNA testing and identifying the bodies of their loved ones at the crash site, he said.
One of Kashurba’s colleagues on the medical team sorted piles of prescription bottles into regimens for elderly people who had grabbed everything in their medicine cabinet and hurried to Somerset when they learned their child’s plane crashed there.
Kashurba rode on a bus with the families from Seven Springs to the crash site. Along the way, they passed local people standing outside of their homes and showing support. A family member sitting by Kashurba on the bus said, “I hope these people know how much we appreciate what they are doing for us.”
Kashurba has written two books on the Flight 93 response: “Courage after the Crash” and “Quiet Courage.” He’s donated his author royalties to local 9/11 and children’s charities.
“I wrote these books because I knew back then that Flight 93 would stop being news at some point and become history,” he said. “And as time goes on history can be reinterpreted. I wanted to preserve it.”
He said the courage of the 40 passengers and crew on Flight 93 are the reason there are no images in newspapers or history books of an attack on the U.S. Capitol, an intended target of the plane’s hijackers.
Instead, the passengers fought to retake the plane, and hijackers crashed it into the rural area near Shanksville.
9/11 talks continue Saturday at Laurel Arts, 214 Harrison Ave, Somerset. Another presentation by Kashurba is set for 2 p.m., followed by presentations by Flight 93 Commission member Henry Cook and his niece Katie Cook.
Katie Cook, a film director from Denver, has been working for two years on a documentary about Flight 93. She is showing a trailer at Laurel Arts, and she said work is continuing. She is gathering interviews from willing participants at Laurel Arts.
Local and state representatives are also slated to speak. In the art gallery, an exhibition featuring 9/11 artifacts, photography and art installations will be on display from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and at 7 p.m. the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra is scheduled to perform.
