Laurel: Students at All Saints Catholic School in Cresson completed a history assignment at home, thanks to the coronavirus, creating what third-grade teacher Kaitlyn Hoyer called “a living wax museum.” The youngsters dressed up as historic figures and produced short multimedia presentations. Parents got involved, helping with sets and costumes for youngsters to portray Betsy Ross, Leonardo da Vinci, Helen Keller, George Washington and others. “Everyone really pulled together to make this happen,” said Hoyer, who compiled the completed assignments on a class website.
Laurel: The Somerset County Chamber of Commerce, Somerset Inc. and the Somerset County Economic Development Council joined forces to support local merchants through an effort they’ve called “SoCoStimulUS.” They hope to encourage folks seeking ways to spend virus stimulus money to do so with local businesses “whose jobs support the community,” said Somerset Inc. Executive Director Regina Coughenour. “And many of them have been closed this entire time. They need help.”
Laurel: Bishop McCort staffer Justin Ogline is serving on a statewide committee for Department of Education. The group is tasked with updating science standards for kindergarten through 12th grade. Ogline – McCort’s STREAM (Science, Technology, Religion, Engineering, Art and Mathematics) facilitator, is working virtually with college professors, principals and professional development coordinators. “I consider this a really great honor,” he said.
Laurel: Welcome back to Scott Close, who is returning to coach basketball at Somerset Area High School after four years away from the bench. He led the Golden Eagles to five straight boys Class AAA district championship games and six title games in eight seasons before stepping down in 2016. Close, Somerset Area’s director of athletics, said he “missed the daily contact with the kids.”
Laurel: Members of the Greater Johnstown Education Association collected items such as snacks, hand lotion and gift cards that were donated to front-line workers at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center and Indiana Regional Medical Center. “We wanted to show them that they’re not forgotten,” association President Nancy Behe said. Behe’s daughter, Emily, created two health-inspired paintings for the medical centers, while Greater Johnstown teacher Melissa Cabo wrote a poem for the hospitals.
Laurel: Those missing their fix of local history and culture can experience the offerings of the Johnstown Area Heritage Association through “JAHA at Home” – a virtual program with classroom activities, tours and digitized materials. “The idea was, how can we bring museum content to people and continue to fulfill our mission and be something positive and interesting for people
to do,” said Shelley Johansson, JAHA’s director of marketing and communications. Content includes material from the Johnstown Children’s Museum, Johnstown Flood Museum and Heritage Discovery Center. Visit www.jaha.org/category/jaha-at-home to check it
out.
Laurel: Greater Johnstown High School graduate Nick Subich will present the annual $1,000 Subich Trojan Spirit Scholarship to a senior football player maintaining a 3.0 grade-point average. Subich is a graduate of Lock Haven University and the school’s ROTC program. Just 25, he is the co-owner of a wealth management firm in Pittsburgh, and followed numerous family members through the Trojans football program.
Barb: Two recent Richland Township incidents illustrate the level of stress and anxiety people are feeling during the COVID-19 situation. A man was cited after a fight broke out at Dunkin’ Donuts after one customer cut off another at the drive-through, police said. And at nearby Walmart, a woman was cited for disorderly conduct and criminal mischief after allegedly spraying a disinfectant on fresh produce. Folks, calm down.
