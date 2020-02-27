A homeless Johnstown man will appear in Cambria County court, accused of setting fire inside a laundromat on Broad Street, authorities said.
City police charged Andre Hinton, 18, with arson, causing a catastrophe and criminal mischief.
Hinton waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Thursday before District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown.
According to a criminal complaint, Hinton, a woman and a juvenile walked into the laundromat at 500 Broad Street at 11 a.m. on Feb. 5. The trio walked through the business and stood over a garbage can.
Video surveillance allegedly showed Hinton using a lighter to set fire to the trash can. He is seen laughing before the trio walks out, the complaint said.
Smoked filled the business before the woman walked back inside and carried out the smoking trash can. The laundromat is attached to a bar and also has occupied apartments upstairs, the complaint said.
The bartender brought water outside to put out the fire.
Hinton was returned to Cambria County Prison where he is being held on $60,000 percentage bond.
