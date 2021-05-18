Republican candidates haven’t won a seat to the Cambria Township Board of Supervisors for as long as Barry Lauer’s memory serves him.
But he hopes to break that mold with the upcoming fall election when he will face Jim Melnyk, a Democratic incumbent seeking his fourth term.
Lauer won the Republican municipal primary handily Tuesday with 45% of the vote or 284 votes. He defeated fellow Republicans Kevin Lute (197 votes or 31%) as well as Kevin Krumenacker (14.8% or 93 votes) to face Melnyk in November.
Melnyk did not return calls Tuesday. He won 78% of Democratic votes uncontested, while 21%, or 119 votes, were cast for write-ins.
Although it was Lauer’s first time running for a supervisor seat, he has served on the township’s zoning hearing board for 10 years. Cambria Township has seen a lot of commercial development in recent years along Route 22, he said.
“It’s growing there, but that was in motion years ago,” he said. “The supervisors now have no gameplan on where to go next year or in the long term.”
Lauer is an electrical supervisor at Keystone Power Plant in Shelocta. After the election, he thanked his supporters.
“I can’t thank them enough,” he said. “If it wasn’t for them, it wouldn’t have happened.”
In the fall election, Lauer and Melnyk will vie for the open seat on the board of three township supervisors.
Krumenacker did not return calls Tuesday.
Lute, who runs an excavating business, ran for a seat twice before, and lost two years ago by just four votes.
“We need to change leadership,” he said. “I don’t think we are running the township as efficiently as we could. We outsource jobs that we could do in-house. It would save taxpayers a lot of money.”
He was thankful to his supporters “for your votes and support,” he said.
