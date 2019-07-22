A Latrobe man was jailed Monday, accused of assaulting two Johnstown police officers who asked him if he was OK after he was found laying in the road, authorites said.
City police charged Timothy Alan Devalerio, 21, with two counts each of aggravated assault and resisting arrest.
They also charged him with one count each of escape, theft, receiving stolen property and public drunkenness.
According to a criminal complaint, Devalerio was laying in the eastbound lane of Route 56 just after midnight.
Officers said they asked Devalerio if he was OK and why his back pack and several bottles of prescription medications were on the roadway.
Police said they deployed a Taser after Devalerio allegedly tried to bite one of them.
An officer was able to get one handcuff on Devalerio before he “broke free and slid head first down the hillside onto Bedford Street” and then got up and ran away, the complaint said.
Police said they later found Devalerio in a wooded area bleeding from the head and still wearing a handcuff on one wrist, the complaint said.
Two city police officers were injured during the scuffle and were treated at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on Franklin Street.
One officer told Devalerio that all he was facing before the violence was a summary citation.
