Jim and Tammy Fiffick credit their grandmothers for helping to raise them in faith.
The Johnstown couple said that as Christians, they believed in loving your neighbor – with no gay exclusion. But the Fifficks say they had “hypocritical hearts.”
“We had gay friends,” Tammy said. “We even had them over for dinner.”
But the Fifficks were determined that “our kid is not going to be like that,” Tammy said.
“She was raised in the church,” Jim added.
Jim and Tammy’s certainty ended when their then-15-year-old daughter came out as gay.
“We had blinders on,” Tammy said. “No one else was surprised by the news.”
“I was in disbelief,” Tammy recalled. “I could not believe I didn’t know my own daughter.”
Jim stressed: “You cannot love her any less because of her sexuality.”
The Fifficks’ daughter told her mother, “You taught me that God loves me more than you do,” Tammy said. “On judgment day, it’s going to be me and God. Not me, you and God.”
To get some understanding, the Fifficks contacted the group PFLAG – Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays. Jim said: “I thought they were going to mail us a handbook on: ‘How to Raise a Lesbian Daughter.’ ”
The person on the other end of the phone told Tammy that her reaction – confusion and disbelief – was perfectly normal.
But the next words shocked Tammy. “Do you want us to come and pick her up?”
“No,” she remarked.
Tammy said: “I learned 50% of parents throw their kids out of the house.”
The organization did invite the Fifficks to a meeting, the closest being in Greensburg.
“I was looking for a way to love my daughter,” she said.
Tammy said her own process began with research – including a biblical translation that added the word “homosexual” in 1946.
“I also reached out to Christian homosexual friends, and we had discussions,” she said.
In the end, Tammy accepted the reality.
“I don’t have to agree with this choice, but I can love my daughter,” she said. “As babies, every parent thinks their child’s a miracle. How is our daughter any less of a miracle?”
But there have been challenging moments. Tammy shared a story about an encounter with a man who targeted her daughter with a verbal slur at the grocery store.
“I wanted to rip his head off,” Tammy said, “while my daughter decided to treat him with kindness.”
Jim said: “Gay people already have a target on their back. The mass shooting (last year at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub) made it bigger. It scares me as a father with a gay daughter.”
Jim said it is important to talk about their experiences.
“Our daughter is open about being gay,” he said. “We are not embarrassed by her. ... Her sexuality is hers, not mine. Besides, God would want us to tell her story.”
Tammy takes a different approach.
“When our daughter came out as gay, I admit I did not handle it well,” she said. So she advises parents to “thank your child for sharing and trusting you.
“They are handing you a boulder, and they expect you to throw it at them. But throw it in the other direction.”
Many churches have not identified themselves as “LGBTQ-friendly” on their websites. However, pastors have shared the biblical story of the lost sheep.
Tammy mentions she spoke to her former pastor about this same scriptural passage.
“I told him, ‘We talk about the lost sheep, but when the sheep has a rainbow fleece, we kick it down the hill,’ ” she said.
Jim added: “In my line of work, gay youth/adult children do self-harm to themselves. Some have attempted suicide or succeeded at suicide. This should not be.”
Neither of the Fifficks believed they had to choose between God and their daughter.
“As parent, you can be right with God,” Tammy said. “Their sexuality has no religious bearing on you. But it is your soul’s responsibility to love them.”
