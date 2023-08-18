Grove Avenue United Methodist Church in the Moxham section of Johnstown is a lighthouse congregation, which means its membership is made up of longtime members and people from closed churches or those who have left the United Methodist Church.
According to Grove Avenue United Methodist Church’s lead pastor, Carol Hickman, all are welcome there.
In navigating the controversy, Hickman told her congregants, “Don’t take it personally. People who disaffiliated from the United Methodist Church love the Lord, too. They’re following what they think God’s will is for them.”
According to Hickman, the highest percentages of disaffiliations were in the Bible Belt and western Pennsylvania.
“In western Pennsylvania, it’s over a third of churches,” she said.
In June, Hickman listed the names of the disaffiliated churches.
After the spoken “Amen,” Grove Avenue got back to ministry.
This summer, “12 new people joined the church,” Hickman said.
For Moxham residents only, “Once a month, from 1 to 3 p.m. on the second Wednesday, our free store gives out personal care items and cleaning supplies,” Hickman said.
Their newest venue, in partnership with the Center for Population Health, is the Neighborhood Night Market.
Hickman said, “Regardless of where you live, the market is for anyone. There is no income verification. We have dispersed produce to over 150 people. The church was contacted ... to use our church parking lot (as a distribution area) so that the Pittsburgh Food Bank could distribute free fruits and vegetables there.”
The next distribution is set for 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
It’s no secret the divide in the United Methodist Church stems from LGBTQ issues, specifically, same-sex marriage and ordaining gay pastors.
When asked if disaffiliations are a scandal to the faith, Hickman said, “No, it’s not a scandal. It’s people being people, similar to outsiders calling people of the faith ‘Methodist.’ In the past, it was a derogatory word.”
According to Hickman, John Wesley, the founder of the United Methodist Church, liked the word “Methodist” because of the methodical way its members prayed and served others.
For members who continue to practice their Methodist faith, history repeats itself.
Grove Avenue member Karen Allshouse said, “I believe in the United Methodist Church. The United Methodist Church has not changed in loving Jesus or leaving the church walls to serve others.”
Hickman is in her 14th year as pastor of Grove Avenue United Methodist Church.
She said, “Personally, God has called me to do this.
“Regardless of what happens in the UMC division, I will retire a United Methodist pastor.”
But her decision comes with a loss of relationships.
“I felt a little abandoned by three female pastors. We had a 13-year friendship,” she said.
“We prayed together. We did fun activities together, but her friends disaffiliated from United Methodist Church. For pastors, it means giving up their United Methodist credentials.”
Deb Groeger, a United Methodist Church pastor who attends Grove Avenue, experienced the same fate.
“I had people unfriend me on Facebook,” Groeger said.
She has no ill will toward those who left.
“I, too, experienced a soul confliction,” she said.
But Groeger’s resolve is to stay “United Methodist” because, she said: “My church sees people as their neighbor.
“We do not care about one’s economic status, race or sexual orientation.”
While some may say Grove Avenue is loosening its standards too much, Hickman believes that “a better statement would be a welcoming, loving church, where all receive love and grace.”
Her only issue with homosexuality is that LGBTQ people are not always treated with respect and love. To gay people, Hickman offers a lighthouse.
“Worship starts at 9 a.m. Sundays only in person and online,” she said.
