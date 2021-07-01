PennDOT announced work will begin July 6 on the rehabilitation of the Franklin Street bridge over the Stonycreek River in Johnstown.
The project consists of the preservation of the bridge, and includes the removal of the existing paint, repainting of the structure, fabricated structural steel repairs, replacement of both the strip seal glands and deteriorated rivets, as well as any miscellaneous construction.
The .5-mile vehicle detour will follow from the north side Franklin Street, Vine Street, Market Street, Napoleon Street, Haynes Street and back to Franklin Street. From the south side, it will follow Franklin Street, Haynes Street, Bedford Street and Vine Street.
The pedestrian detour will follow Franklin Street, Vine Street and Bedford Street/Haynes Street.
Detours will be in place through Nov. 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.