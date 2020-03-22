A state trooper in Somerset was "severely" injured Saturday during a foot pursuit of a male suspect in Upper Turkeyfoot Township, state police said.
Both men – the unidentified Pennsylvania state trooper and a man named Christopher Fisher – were flown by helicopter from the scene following an apparent fall near the 1800 block of Casselman Road.
According to a Somerset County 911 supervisor, police were called to the scene at 2:11 p.m. on Saturday.
In a release to media, state police did not specify what triggered the initial police call.
A state trooper at Somerset's barracks said he could not provide any other information about the incident as of 12 p.m. Sunday.
Fisher, whose age and address were not provided, sustained "non-life threatening injuries" in the incident, Trooper Sondra Haberl wrote in a release to media.
Both he and the injured state trooper were taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center for treatment, state police reported.
