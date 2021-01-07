U.S. Reps. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, R-Centre, 15th Congressional District, and John Joyce, R-Blair, 13th Congressional District, spoke from the House floor shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Thursday in opposition to Pennsylvania's Electoral College votes being certified.
Democrat Joe Biden carried the commonwealth, receiving its 20 electoral votes, in the race against President Donald Trump.
Thompson accused Gov. Tom Wolf, Sec. of State Kathy Boockvar and the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania of creating laws during the vote counting process. The senior member of Pennsylvania's Republican House delegation claimed uneven application of the law, ballot curing, ignoring signature validation requirements, using unsecured drop boxes, accepting ballots beyond deadline and interfering with certified poll watchers' access took place.
In one post-election court case, a Pennsylvania judge sided with the Trump campaign, ruling that a voter could not go back and “cure” a ballot if the individual failed to provide proper identification within three days after the election took place.
All court cases – federal or state – that were based on the other issues raised by Thompson failed.
Thompson said the actions were “clearly unconstitutional and had an obvious – if not major – impact on the 2020 election, particularly when it comes to the citizens' faith in the electoral process.”
Joyce, during separate remarks, said, “These leaders took advantage of a deadly pandemic and seized the state legislature's rightful authority. I took an oath to uphold the law and defend the Constitution. I pledged to protect free and fair elections. I cannot in good faith certify electors that were selected under an unlawful process. I will object to the Electoral College certification to protect the will of Pennsylvania voters, to uphold the law, to restore trust in our electoral system, and ultimately to save our Constitution.”
The two congressmen spoke hours after a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, disrupting the certification process.
“And while the path of least resistance, particularly following (Wednesday)'s events, would be remaining silent, my oath to uphold the Constitution does not permit me to maintain silence,” Thompson said. “While systemic voter fraud was not something proven, we witnessed a systemic failure in the application of Pennsylvania's voting law when it comes to the 2020 general election.”
